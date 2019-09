Russian Tennis Player Selekhmeteva Wins Junior US Open Doubles Trophy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian tennis player Oksana Selekhmeteva paired with Latvian player Kamilla Bartone won junior doubles trophy at 2019 US Open on Sunday.

The pair won 7:5, 7:6 over the French duo of Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic.

The 16-year-old Selekhmeteva is ranked 794 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking.