Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Acquitted Of Match-Fixing Charges - Lawyer

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Paris prosecutor's office has finally closed the criminal case against Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was accused of match-fixing at the Roland-Garros tournament in 2020, Sizikova's lawyer Frederic Belot told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, who was detained and arrested during the Roland-Garros tournament in 2020, has been acquitted of all charges by order of the prosecutor on April 11, 2023," Belot said.

Sizikova was wrongly accused of sports corruption for her actions during the 2020 tournament.

"After two and a half years of investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office has finally declared the case closed, deeming it impossible to establish the events attributed to Sizikova," Belot added.

Sizikova was detained in Paris in early June 2021 on suspicion of deliberately losing the doubles match at the 2020 tournament. She was later released, but the investigation continued. Her lawyer said she completely denied the allegations.

On July 2, 2021, the tennis player filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor's office about the libel against her.

