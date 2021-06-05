UrduPoint.com
Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Free, Can Leave France - Lawyer

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova is free, there is no judicial control over her, she can leave France anytime, her lawyer Frederic Belot told Sputnik.

"She is free. The prosecutor, considering what she said, felt that there was no good reason to keep her in custody for another 24 hours.

She was given back her passports. There was no judicial control over her. The police told her upon her release that it was just a conversation. That is, there is nothing serious about her. She is free to leave the territory of France," Belot said.

More Stories From Sports

