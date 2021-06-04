UrduPoint.com
Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Released From Custody In Paris - Prosecutor's Office

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, detained in Paris after a game at the Roland Garros tournament, was released from custody, the investigation continues, the prosecutor's office of the French capital told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, detained in Paris after a game at the Roland Garros tournament, was released from custody, the investigation continues, the prosecutor's office of the French capital told Sputnik.

"The tennis player detained yesterday was released at the end of the day. The investigation continues," the Paris prosecutor's office said.

