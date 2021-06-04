Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, detained in Paris after a game at the Roland Garros tournament, was released from custody, the investigation continues, the prosecutor's office of the French capital told Sputnik

"The tennis player detained yesterday was released at the end of the day. The investigation continues," the Paris prosecutor's office said.