Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Beats Greece's Tsitsipas, Moves Into Shanghai Masters Final
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, defeated Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the first semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters and moved into the tour-level final
Medvedev, who is currently the fourth-ranked world tennis player, beat Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
The 23-year-old Russian player will now face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday to compete for the Masters 1000 final.