Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Beats Greece's Tsitsipas, Moves Into Shanghai Masters Final

Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, defeated Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the first semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters and moved into the tour-level final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, defeated Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the first semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters and moved into the tour-level final.

Medvedev, who is currently the fourth-ranked world tennis player, beat Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

The 23-year-old Russian player will now face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday to compete for the Masters 1000 final.

