Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, defeated Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the first semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters and moved into the tour-level final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Rising Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, defeated Greek player, Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the first semifinal match at the Shanghai Masters and moved into the tour-level final.

Medvedev, who is currently the fourth-ranked world tennis player, beat Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

The 23-year-old Russian player will now face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday to compete for the Masters 1000 final.