Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Continues Winning Streak With Dubai Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat his compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to claim the Dubai title, his third in just as many weeks, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said.

The 27-year-old third-seed has amassed 14 match victories within weeks, winning trophies in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai and is leading 25-year-old Rublev 5-2 in their ATP head-to-head series.

"It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect.

In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better. I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones," Medvedev said, referring to his brief dropout from ATP Top 10.

Medvedev will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The former World No. 1 is six victories away from equaling his career-best winning streak on the ATP Tour, having won 20 consecutive hard-court games from November 2020 to January 2021.

