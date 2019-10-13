MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters title.

The Russian player, ranked fourth in the world, beat Zverev 6-4, 6-1.

This is the third title Medvedev captured in his six consecutive finals, apart from the Cincinnati Masters and the St. Petersburg Open.