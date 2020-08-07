Russian champion Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana won the Mont Ventoux Dnivel Challenge on Thursday following his third in last weekend's Route d'Occitanie

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Russian champion Aleksandr Vlasov of Astana won the Mont Ventoux Dnivel Challenge on Thursday following his third in last weekend's Route d'Occitanie.

Known as the Giant of Provence, Mont Ventoux is a regular feature in French stage racing as its steep slopes are coupled by the windy heights above the treeline.

Vlasov finished the 182km race in 4hrs 56min 39sec, with Australia's Richie Porte coming second just 18sec adrift in a show of force from the Trek captain.

Another interesting performance was that of Colombian Nairo Quintana, who was the top form rider ahead of the coronavirus lockdown but who was knocked over while training last month.

Quintana, expected to challenge strongly at the Tour de France later this month, came in eighth at 1min 57sec.