Russian Volleyball Players Win First Victory at Tokyo Olympics, Beating Argentinians

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Russian women's team defeated Argentina in the second match of the group stage of the volleyball tournament at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Group B match ended 3-0 (25:19, 25:15, 25:13) in favor of the Russians.

The Russian national team, which won the first victory in the tournament, will face the Chinese team in the next game on July 29.