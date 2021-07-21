Russian Weightlifting Federation Head Appeals Withdrawal of Olympic Accreditation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian Weightlifting Federation President Maxim Agapitov filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to withdraw his accreditation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the court said on Wednesday.

On July 16, the IOC informed Agapitov that he did not meet the accreditation requirements for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) officials, including the absence of a "personal history linked to any anti-doping rule violation and/or sanction."

"The Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered its fourth arbitration procedure: CAS OG 20/04 Maxim Agapitov v.

International Olympic Committee (IOC). Mr Maxim Agapitov ... has filed an application with the CAS Ad hoc Division seeking a ruling that the decision taken by the IOC on 16 July 2021 to withdraw his accreditation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games be set aside, that he be declared eligible to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a member of the IWF delegation, and that the IOC be ordered to reinstate his accreditation for the Games," the statement read.

The court will hold a hearing on the case on July 22, the statement added.

Last November, the IOC said that having been an athlete, Agapitov was disqualified for two years after he tested positive for doping in 1994.