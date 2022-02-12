Russian women's cross-country skiing team won gold at a 4x5 kilometers relay on Saturday at the Olympic Games in China as they covered the distance of 12.4 miles in 53 minutes and 41 seconds

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian women's cross-country skiing team won gold at a 4x5 kilometers relay on Saturday at the Olympic Games in China as they covered the distance of 12.4 miles in 53 minutes and 41 seconds.

The German team, which won silver, was 18.2 seconds behind. The Swedish team, which got bronze, was 20.7 seconds behind.