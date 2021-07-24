TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) women's basketball team has beaten the Chinese team in the 3x3 basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Russian team scored 19 points, while the rival team nine.

The Russian team has already won two starting matches of the women's tournament pool round ” it defeated the Japanese hosts earlier on Saturday.

The next game in the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, with the ROC playing against the national team of Mongolia.