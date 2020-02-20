The Russian national football team remained 38th in the FIFA men's ranking, a new version of which was published on the organization's official website on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Russian national football team remained 38th in the FIFA men's ranking, a new version of which was published on the organization's official website on Thursday.

Russia's main rival in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, Belgium, remained top-ranked, followed by world champion France in second place, Brazil in third and England in fourth.

Two other Russia's future competitors at the Euro 2020, Denmark and Finland, are ranked 16th and 58th, respectively.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.

The next FIFA men's ranking will be published on April 9.