Russians Not Allowed To Participate In Riyadh Weightlifting World Championships - IWF

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian athletes will not be able to participate in Weightlifting world championships in Riyadh in neutral status, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh will host the IWF world championship on September 4-17.

At the same time, the IWF Executive board allowed 12 Belarusian weightlifters to participate in the tournament hosted by Riyadh as neutral athletes.

