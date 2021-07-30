Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina defeated Kim Min-jung of South Korea in a shootoff to win the women's 25m pistol gold at the Asaka Shooting Range here on Friday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina defeated Kim Min-jung of South Korea in a shootoff to win the women's 25m pistol gold at the Asaka Shooting Range here on Friday.

Both had 38 hits in the final, but Kim made only one shot in the decisive shootoff set whereas Batsarashkina hit four for the gold.

"[I'm] excited and very happy to have won a gold medal. I'm looking forward to going back home pretty soon. Since mid-June I haven't been at home, so I'm looking forward to getting home at last," the 2018 world silver medalist said.

This is the third medal and second gold for the 24-year-old Batsarashkina, who triumphed in 10m air pistol and bagged a silver in the mixed team event earlier this week. She thus became the first female shooter to claim more than two medals at the same Olympic Games.

China's Xiao Jiaruixuan survived the shootoff round twice to take a bronze. At the age of 19 years and 56 days, she became the youngest Olympic medalist in women's 25m pistol.