TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina brought her country the 10th gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, as she won in the 25-meter pistol event.

Batsarashkina defeated South Korea's Kim Min-jung in the finals. The bronze medal was claimed by China's Xiao Jiaruixuan.