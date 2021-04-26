Russia's chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi has secured the victory in the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2020-21 after 13 out of 14 rounds, and will face current World Champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway in the 2021 World Chess Championship

In the 13th round, Nepomniachtchi made a draw against France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, but his main competitor, Anish Giri, from the Netherlands was defeated by Russia's Alexander Grischuk.

Giri still comes second with 7.5 points, while Nepomniachtchi has 8.5 points. On Tuesday, Giri still has an opportunity to come up with Nepomniachtchi in terms of points, but the latter anyway wins the tournament due to better performance in games against the Dutch player.