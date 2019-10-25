UrduPoint.com
Russia's CSKA Moscow Loses To Hungary's Ferencvaros 0-1 In UEFA Europa League

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian football club CSKA Moscow lost on Thursday a home match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League to Hungary's Ferencvaros with score 0-1.

The goal was scored by striker Roland Varga in the 86th minute.

The match was held at the CSKA Arena in Moscow.

In the other match in Group H, Bulgaria's Ludogorets lost to Spain's Espanyol with score 0-1. The goal was scored by forward Victor Campuzano in the 13th minute.

With three group stage matches played and three remaining, Espanyol leads the group with seven points, Ludogorets has six, Ferencvaros has four, and CSKA is dead last with zero.

