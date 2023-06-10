MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Russian tennis player Yaroslav Demin and Mexican athlete Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez defeated Italians Lorenzo Sciahbasi and Gabriele Vulpitta in the French Open junior doubles final on Saturday.

The match ended 6-2, 6-3 in favor of Demin and Pacheco, planting them on the top of the tournament.

The tennis players spent 59 minutes on the court.

Demin, 17, made his second career appearance at Roland Garros as a junior. He is seventh in the International Tennis Federation junior rankings, while 18-year-old Pacheco is on the top.