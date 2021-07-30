UrduPoint.com
Russia's Evgeny Rylov Wins Men's Olympic 200m Backstroke Gold Medal

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Russia's Evgeny Rylov wins men's Olympic 200m backstroke gold medal

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Russian two-time world champion Evgeny Rylov scored the Olympic backstroke double Friday by winning the 200m gold medal to go with his 100m title.

He touched in a new Olympic record time of 1min 53.27sec ahead of defending champion Ryan Murphy of the United States (1:54.15) and Britain's Luke Greenbank (1:54.72).

