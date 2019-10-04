UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC CSKA Moscow Defeated By Spain's Espanyol 2-0 In UEFA Europa League

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia's FC CSKA Moscow Defeated by Spain's Espanyol 2-0 in UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Russian football club CSKA Moscow lost on Thursday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League against Spain's Espanyol with the score 2-0.

The first goal was scored by forward Wu Lei in the 64th minute and the second by another forward Victor Campuzano in the 95th minute.

The match was held at the VEB Arena in Moscow.

CSKA has zero out of six points after two matches in Group H. Bulgaria's Ludogorets has six points, Espanyol four and Hungary's Ferencvaros one point.

