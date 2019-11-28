Russian football club Krasnodar won a match of the UEFA Europa League's group stage against Switzerland's Basel with score 1-0

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian football club Krasnodar won a match of the UEFA Europa League's group stage against Switzerland 's Basel with score 1-0.

The goal was scored by striker Ari on the 72nd minute. Ari was sent away on the 95th minute.

The match was held in Krasnodar at the eponymous stadium.

In the other match in Group C, Turkey's Trabzonspor lost at home against Spain's Getafe with score 0-1.

With five group stage matches played and one remaining, Basel leads with 10 points, followed by Getafe and Krasnodar with nine points each, while Trabzonspor has one point.

The Russian team will play its last group stage match against Getafe in Spain on December 12.