Russia's FC Krasnodar Defeats Turkey's Trabzonspor 2-0 In UEFA Europa League

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian football club Krasnodar won on Thursday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League against Turkey's Trabzonspor with the score 2-0.

The goals were scored by forward Marcus Berg in the 49th minute and midfielder Tonny Vilhena in the 92nd minute.

The match was held at the Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi Yeni Stadyum in Trabzon.

In the other match in Group C, Spain's Getafe was defeated by Switzerland's Basel with the score 1-0.

The Russian team will play its next match in the tournament against Trabzonspor in Krasnodar on November 7.

With three group stage matches played and three more remaining Basel comes first with seven points, Getafe second with six points, Krasnodar third with three points and Trabzonspor fourth with one point. Only two teams qualify for the play-off round of the tournament.

