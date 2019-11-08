UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Krasnodar Gets Home Win, CSKA Moscow Ties Game In UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia's FC Krasnodar on Thursday earned its second consecutive victory over Turkey's Trabzonspor in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, while CSKA Moscow collected its first point in the tournament.

Krasnodar won its home match with a score of 3-1.

Portuguese midfielder Manuel Fernandes scored twice for the Russian team during the first half and Russian striker Ivan Ignatyev solidified the lead in the 93rd minute. Trabzonspor responded with Anthony Nwakaeme's goal at the very end of the game.

The match between CSKA and Hungary's Ferencvaros finished in a 0-0 draw. The Moscow club has thus gathered its first point in four games in the competition.

Krasnodar's next game is scheduled for November 28 when the club will play against FC Basel. Later that day, CSKA will face Spain's RCD Espanyol.

