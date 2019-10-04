UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Krasnodar Loses To Spain's Getafe 1-2 In UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian football club Krasnodar lost a match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League against Spain's Getafe with score 1-2.

The goals were scored by Getafe's Angel Rodriguez in the 35th and 61st minutes, while Ari scored a consolation goal for Krasnodar on the 69th.

Getafe's David Timor was sent away on the 81st minute.

The match was held in Krasnodar at the eponymous stadium.

In the other match in Group C, Turkey's Trabzonspor tied home match with Switzerland's Basel at 2-2.

The Russian team will play its next match in the tournament against Trabzonspor in Trabzon on October 24.

With two group stage matches played and four remaining, Getafe leads with six points, followed by Basel with four and Trabzonspor with one, while Krasnodar has not yet scored any points.

