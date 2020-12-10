UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated By Bayern Munich, Ends Performance In European Competitions

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated by Bayern Munich, Ends Performance in European Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's FC Lokomotiv Moscow has been defeated 0:2 by Germany's Bayern Munich in the last matchday of the UEFA Champions League's group stage, and thus failed to qualify for a spring stage of the European club competitions.

The match was held at the Allianz Arena in Munich on late Wednesday.

Bayern's goals were scored by defender Niklas Süle (63rd minute ) and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (80th minute).

More Stories From Sports

