Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's FC Lokomotiv Moscow has been defeated 0:2 by Germany's Bayern Munich in the last matchday of the UEFA Champions League's group stage, and thus failed to qualify for a spring stage of the European club competitions.
The match was held at the Allianz Arena in Munich on late Wednesday.
Bayern's goals were scored by defender Niklas Süle (63rd minute ) and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (80th minute).