Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated By Germany's Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 In UEFA Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost a match on Tuesday at the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Germany's Bayer Leverkusen with a score of 2-0.

Lokomotiv's midfielder Rifat Zhemaletdinov scored an own goal in the 11th minute, while the second goal was scored by Bayer's defender Sven Bender in 54th minute.

The match was held at the RZD Stadium in Moscow. On September 19, Lokomotiv defeated Bayer in Leverkusen with the score 2-1.

Lokomotiv has three out of 15 points after five matches in Group D, while Bayer has six points. The Russian team will finish the tournament at the last place of the group and leave the UEFA Champions League. Lokomotiv will play its last match against Spain's Atletico in Madrid on December 11.

Your Thoughts and Comments

