UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated By Italy's Juventus 2-1 In UEFA Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated by Italy's Juventus 2-1 in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost on Tuesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Italy's Juventus with the score 2-1.

The Italian team's goals were scored by forward Paulo Dybala in the 77th minute and in the 80th minute, while Lokomotiv's goal was scored by midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk in the 30th minute.

The match was held at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Lokomotiv has three out of nine points after three matches in Group D. Spain's Atletico Madrid and Juventus have seven points each, while Germany's Bayern Leverkusen has no points. The Russian team will play its next match against Juventus in Moscow on November 6.

Related Topics

Football Moscow Russia Germany Turin Spain Italy November Atletico Madrid Bayern Juventus

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

2 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

3 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.