MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost on Tuesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Italy's Juventus with the score 2-1.

The Italian team's goals were scored by forward Paulo Dybala in the 77th minute and in the 80th minute, while Lokomotiv's goal was scored by midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk in the 30th minute.

The match was held at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Lokomotiv has three out of nine points after three matches in Group D. Spain's Atletico Madrid and Juventus have seven points each, while Germany's Bayern Leverkusen has no points. The Russian team will play its next match against Juventus in Moscow on November 6.