MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Russian football club, Lokomotiv Moscow, lost a match on Wednesday at the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Italy's Juventus with a score of 2-1.

The Italian team's goals were scored by midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the 4th minute after a terrible mistake of Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme and by forward Douglas Costa in the 93rd minute.

Lokomotiv's midfielder, Aleksei Miranchuk, scored a goal in the 12th minute of the match.

The match was held at the RZD Stadium in Moscow. Two weeks ago, Lokomotiv was defeated by Juventus in Turin with the same score.

Lokomotiv has three out of 12 points after four matches in Group D, while Juventus has 10 points. The Russian team will play its next match against Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in Moscow on November 26.