Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated By Spain's Atletico Madrid 2-0 In UEFA Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia's FC Lokomotiv Defeated by Spain's Atletico Madrid 2-0 in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow lost a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Spain's Atletico Madrid with score 2-0.

The goals were scored by forward Joao Felix in the 48th minute and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey in the 58th minute.

The match was held at the RZD Arena in Moscow.

Lokomotiv has three out of six points after two matches in Group D. Atletico and Italy's Juventus have four points each, while Germany's Bayern Leverkusen has no points. The Russian team will play its next match against Juventus in Torino on October 22.

