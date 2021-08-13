UrduPoint.com

Russia's FC Rubin, Sochi End Performance In UEFA Europa Conference League

Muhammad Rameez 24 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Two Russian football clubs - Rubin Kazan and Sochi - have ended their performance in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa Conference League, the third strongest football club competition in Europe.

In the third qualifying round, Rubin was defeated on late Thursday by Poland's Rakow with the score of 1-0. The only goal was scored by Rakow's forward Vladislavs Gutkovskis in the 111th minute of the match, while Rubin's midfielder Sead Haksabanovic failed to score with a penalty kick in the 120th minute.

Sochi's match against Partizan from Belgrade ended with a 2-2 draw, but the Serbian team won a penalty series with the score 4-2.

Russian football clubs showed poor performance in two previous seasons of European competitions. After Thursday's defeats of Sochi and Rubin, only three out of five Russian clubs will continue their performance in European tournaments: Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Champions League as well as Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League.

