Russia's FC Zenit Defeated 0:2 By Germany's Borussia Dortmund In UEFA Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia's FC Zenit St. Petersburg has been defeated by Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the second match of the UEFA Champions League's group stage.

The match was held on late Wednesday at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund.

Borussia's goals were scored by forward Jadon Sancho with a penalty kick in the 78th minute of the match and by another forward, Erling Braut Haaland, in the 91st minute.

After two matchdays in Group F, Zenit comes fourth, having no points. The group is headed by Italy's Lazio with four points, followed by Belgium's Brugge with the same number of points and Borussia with three points. 

