Russia's FC Zenit Defeats France's Lyon 2-0 In UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia's FC Zenit St. Petersburg won on Wednesday its home game in the UEFA Champions League group stage, beating France's Olympique Lyonnais with a score of 2-0.

The goals were scored by forward Artem Dzyuba in the 42nd minute and midfielder Magomed Ozdoev in the 84th minute.

The match was held at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg.

The first match between Zenit and Lyon took place in France on September 17 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Zenit has claimed 7 points after five matches and occupies the second place in Group G. Lyon also has seven points, but is behind the Rusian team due to head-to-head statistics.

Germany's RB Leipzig and Portugal's Benfica will play their fifth match later on Wednesday.

Zenit will encounter Benfica in Lisbon in its last match of the group stage on December 10.

