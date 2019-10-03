UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Zenit Defeats Portugal's Benfica 3-1 In UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg won on Wednesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Portugal's Benfica with the score 3-1.

Zenit's goals were scored by forward Artem Dzyuba in the 22nd minute, Benfica's defender Ruben Dias in the 70th minute (own goal) and forward Serdar Azmoun in the 78th minute.

The only goal of Benfica was scored by forward Raul de Tomas in the 85th minute.

The match was held at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg.

Zenit has four out of six points after two matches in Group G. France's Lyon has also four points, Germany's RB Leipzig three, while Benfica has no points.

