MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg lost on Wednesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Germany's RB Leipzig with score 1-2.

Zenit's goal was scored by center back Yaroslav Rakitskiy in the 25th minute.

RB Leipzig's midfielder Konrad Laimer tied the score in the 49th, and forward Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal scored the winner in the 59th.

The match was held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

With three group stage matches played and three remaining, Zenit has four points, while RB Leipzig leads the group with six.

In the other match in Group G, Portugal's Benfica, with zero points after two games, is yet to play against France's Lyon, which has four points in two games, later in the day.