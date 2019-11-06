MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg lost on Tuesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Germany's RB Leipzig with the score 0-2.

The goals were scored by midfielder Diego Demme in the very last minute of the first time and another midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer, in the 63rd minute.

The match was held at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, also known as the Gazprom Arena.

With four group stage matches played and two remaining, Zenit has four points, while RB Leipzig leads the group with nine points. Two weeks ago, Zenit already lost another match against RB Leipzig with the score 2-1.