MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia's FC Zenit St. Petersburg lost to Italy's Lazio in a match of the fourth round of the Champions League group stage and now have no chance of reaching the last 16 of the tournament.

The Group F match, held in Rome, ended 3-1 in favor of Lazio.

Italy's Ciro Immobile scored a double (3rd and 55th minutes, the second goal from penalties), another goal was scored by Marco Parolo (22nd).

Artem Dzyuba (25th minute) scored for the Russian side.