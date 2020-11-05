- Home
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia's FC Zenit St. Petersburg have gained their first point in the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League after drawing 1-1 with Italy's Lazio on Wednesday.
During the match, which was played at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Zenit midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin opened the scoring in the 32nd minute.
Lazio's Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo, formerly of Lokomotiv Moscow, brought the teams level in the 82nd minute. Despite a flurry of late chances, the game finished level.
The result keeps Zenit at the bottom of Group F with a single point. Lazio, on the other hand, sit top of the table with five points. Both sides are scheduled to meet again in Rome on November 24.