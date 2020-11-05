UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Zenit Plays Out 1-1 Draw With Italy's Lazio To Earn First UCL Point Of 2020/21

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russia's FC Zenit Plays Out 1-1 Draw With Italy's Lazio to Earn First UCL Point of 2020/21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia's FC Zenit St. Petersburg have gained their first point in the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League after drawing 1-1 with Italy's Lazio on Wednesday.

During the match, which was played at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Zenit midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin opened the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Lazio's Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo, formerly of Lokomotiv Moscow, brought the teams level in the 82nd minute. Despite a flurry of late chances, the game finished level.

The result keeps Zenit at the bottom of Group F with a single point. Lazio, on the other hand, sit top of the table with five points. Both sides are scheduled to meet again in Rome on November 24. 

More Stories From Sports

