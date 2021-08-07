UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 52 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov won the men's bronze medal match at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, bringing the country the 65th Olympic medal.

The Russian athlete defeated Iszmail Muszukajev from Hungary 5:0 in the men's 65 kg (143 Pounds) match.

