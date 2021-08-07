Russian freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov won the men's bronze medal match at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, bringing the country the 65th Olympic meda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov won the men's bronze medal match at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, bringing the country the 65th Olympic medal.

The Russian athlete defeated Iszmail Muszukajev from Hungary 5:0 in the men's 65 kg (143 Pounds) match.