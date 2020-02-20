MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) proposed to establish a special procedure for holding rallies during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship in St. Petersburg, according to a draft presidential decree published on Wednesday on the federal legal portal.

According to the draft, enhanced security measures will be introduced from June 3 to July 13 in St. Petersburg and the Vyborg district, with an interdepartmental security operational headquarters established in the region.

Organizers of meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and pickets unrelated to Euro 2020 in that region and period will have to coordinate venues, routes, number of participants and the time of their event with relevant local authorities and the interdepartmental operational headquarters, the document says.

In addition, the work of hazardous industries and companies using explosive, radioactive, chemical and biological hazardous substances will be partially suspended in the region, while the sales of weapons, ammunition explosives and a number of toxic substances will be banned.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.