UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Vows Tighter Rally Coordination Rules In St. Petersburg During Euro 2020

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia's FSB Vows Tighter Rally Coordination Rules in St. Petersburg During Euro 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) proposed to establish a special procedure for holding rallies during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship in St. Petersburg, according to a draft presidential decree published on Wednesday on the federal legal portal.

According to the draft, enhanced security measures will be introduced from June 3 to July 13 in St. Petersburg and the Vyborg district, with an interdepartmental security operational headquarters established in the region.

Organizers of meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and pickets unrelated to Euro 2020 in that region and period will have to coordinate venues, routes, number of participants and the time of their event with relevant local authorities and the interdepartmental operational headquarters, the document says.

In addition, the work of hazardous industries and companies using explosive, radioactive, chemical and biological hazardous substances will be partially suspended in the region, while the sales of weapons, ammunition explosives and a number of toxic substances will be banned.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.

Related Topics

Football Russia Baku London Munich Budapest Dublin Rome Amsterdam Bucharest Vyborg St. Petersburg Bilbao Glasgow Euro June July 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

4 minutes ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

23 minutes ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.