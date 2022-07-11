UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gymnastics Federation Vows To Seek Removal Of Sanctions By Year-End

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russia's Gymnastics Federation Vows to Seek Removal of Sanctions by Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia (AGFR) will do everything it can to ensure that its athletes are cleared of sanctions by the end of 2022, AGFR chairman Vasily Titov told Sputnik on Monday.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions in March over the Ukraine crisis.

"We have appealed the FIG's decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. We seek the removal of these decisions. I find it difficult to speak of the future outcome, but we will do our utmost to achieve the truth," Titov said.

He said the ban is harming the athletes as time constraints are critical to any sporting career.

"For the athletes and the gymnastics, where the lifespan is extremely limited, even one year is a tremendous time, but nevertheless we will seek that the issue of sanctions be resolved within this year," Titov said.

The special military operation in Ukraine has prompted a slew of foreign sanctions against Russia, including its athletes. A group of 35 countries, including the United States, have called for even tougher sanctions for Russian and Belarusian sports associations and officials, demanding their removal from senior positions in international sports federations.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Russia Belarus United States February March International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.