MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian national islam Makhachev became the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) lightweight division champion after beating Brazilian Charles Oliveira by submission in the second round, following in the footsteps of mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, a native of Dagestan, submitted Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke to win the championship belt during UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Sambo-based fighter improved his record to 23 wins and one loss.

During the post-fight interview, Makhachev dedicated his victory to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father to Khabib Nurmagomedov and former coach to Makhachev.

Abdulmanap, a Merited Coach of Russia, coached Khabib to the lightweight championship and #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC before passing in 2020. Khabib retired from the sport later that year and began coaching fellow Dagestani fighters, including Makhachev.

Dagestan-born fighters Muhammad Mokaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, as well as Luhansk's Nikita Krylov, also won their fights at UFC 280.

Former interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan, born in Krasnoyarsk Krai, lost by split decision to US fighter Sean O'Malley, with the competitive contest winning the two men $50,000 "fight of the night" bonuses.