MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to perform a quadruple jump leading the Russian national figure skating team to the gold medal at the Beijing Games on Monday.

The United States team took a silver medal and Japan won bronze.

Valieva performed a quadruple jump, four-time spinning in the air, at the beginning of her program followed by a quadruple toe loop in the combination, but then fell on another attempt at a quadruple toe loop.

Valieva is the acting Russian and European champion in figure skating, holding the world records in short and free program. Valieva represents Sambo-70 sports and education center and trains under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze.