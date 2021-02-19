Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina won the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne on Friday, coming from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

MELBOURNE, Feb. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina won the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne on Friday, coming from a set down to beat Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The Phillip Island Trophy is part of the Melbourne Summer Series, currently being played in conjunction with the Australian Open.

"I'm really happy to win my first title of the year and thanks everyone for your support," Kasatkina said after receiving the trophy.

"Thank you for the opportunity to play, this is amazing in such a situation in the world to be able to be here, especially in front of the crowd." Friday's match started badly for Kasatkina when she lost the first set on a 40-0 break game, seemingly spelling trouble for the 23-year-old.

However, in the final two sets, Kasatkina became a different player, executing a dramatic lift in her service game and in the number of winners, while making just nine unforced errors over the final two sets compared with 15 in the first.

Kasatkina walked away with her third ever WTA title and her first since 2018, when she won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.The unseeded Russian was in good form leading up to the match, losing just two sets in her five-match run to the final.

Kasatkina dismissed fourth seed Petra Martic 6-0 6-4 in the quarterfinals, before edging past eighth seed Danielle Collins in three sets in the semifinals.