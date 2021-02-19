Russia's Daria Kasatkina clinched her first tour title since 2018 on Friday, battling past Czech Marie Bouzkova in three tough sets to lift the WTA Philip Island Trophy

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia's Daria Kasatkina clinched her first tour title since 2018 on Friday, battling past Czech Marie Bouzkova in three tough sets to lift the WTA Philip Island Trophy.

The 23-year-old rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an event held at Melbourne Park for early losers at the Australian Open.

Kasatkina, who slumped out of the opening Grand Slam of the year in round two, had not reached a final since winning at Moscow in 2018, a title run that had put her into the top 10 for the first time.

An extended slump since has seen her fall to world number 75, but she has quietly put together a 18-6 win-loss record since Rome last September.

Victory over 50th-ranked Bouzkova was her third career title after Moscow and Charleston in 2017.