UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kazan To Host 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Russia's Kazan to Host 2025 World Aquatics Championships

GWANGJU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Russian city of Kazan will host the next world championships in water sports in 2025, followed by the Hungarian capital, the international swimming federation FINA said Sunday.

"The FINA World Championships will be held in Kazan in 2025 and in Budapest in 2027," the sports authority tweeted.

Kazan, the main city of Russia's Tatarstan, last hosted the event in 2015.

The sports minister of the republic, Vladimir Leonov, told reporters that previous venues would be used.

"It will be an important moment for us ... We've made a long journey together. We appreciate the trust and we have plenty of experience. We could host the championships tomorrow," he told reporters.

Vladimir Salnikov, a Russian member of the FINA Bureau, told Sputnik that Kazan was awarded the championships in a unanimous vote. The tournament sees thousands of athletes compete every two years.

Related Topics

World Sports Water Russia Vote Budapest Vladimir Putin Kazan Sunday 2015 Event

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

35 minutes ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

36 minutes ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

2 hours ago

Musanada commences construction of AED68.7 million ..

2 hours ago

NBF net profit rises 15.1% to reach AED357.1 milli ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC recognised as ‘UAE’s most outstanding in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.