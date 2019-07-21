GWANGJU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Russian city of Kazan will host the next world championships in water sports in 2025, followed by the Hungarian capital, the international swimming federation FINA said Sunday.

"The FINA World Championships will be held in Kazan in 2025 and in Budapest in 2027," the sports authority tweeted.

Kazan, the main city of Russia's Tatarstan, last hosted the event in 2015.

The sports minister of the republic, Vladimir Leonov, told reporters that previous venues would be used.

"It will be an important moment for us ... We've made a long journey together. We appreciate the trust and we have plenty of experience. We could host the championships tomorrow," he told reporters.

Vladimir Salnikov, a Russian member of the FINA Bureau, told Sputnik that Kazan was awarded the championships in a unanimous vote. The tournament sees thousands of athletes compete every two years.