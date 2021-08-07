TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russia's Vyacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy were defeated on Saturday by Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum in the final match of the beach volleyball Olympic tournament in Tokyo, and thus won silver medals.

The match ended with the score of 17:21; 18:21. Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy have become the first Russian beach volleyball players, who won Olympic medals.

Russia has now 63 Olympic medals of the Tokyo games: 17 golden, 24 silver and 22 bronze ones.