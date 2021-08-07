UrduPoint.com

Russia's Krasilnikov, Stoyanovskiy Win Silver Medals In Beach Volleyball At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Russia's Krasilnikov, Stoyanovskiy Win Silver Medals in Beach Volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russia's Vyacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy were defeated on Saturday by Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum in the final match of the beach volleyball Olympic tournament in Tokyo, and thus won silver medals.

The match ended with the score of 17:21; 18:21. Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy have become the first Russian beach volleyball players, who won Olympic medals.

Russia has now 63 Olympic medals of the Tokyo games: 17 golden, 24 silver and 22 bronze ones.

