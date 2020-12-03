MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian football club Krasnodar defeated France's Rennes in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and secured participation in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League.

The match of Group E, held in Krasnodar, ended with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Marcus Berg in the 71st minute.

With five matches played and one remaining, Krasnodar has four points, Rennes has one. Chelsea and Sevilla with 10 points each after four games will play later in the day.

In addition, Krasnodar interrupted a 17-match no-win streak of Russian clubs in the group stage of European competitions this season.