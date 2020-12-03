UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Krasnodar Defeats France's Rennes In Champions League, Advances To Europa League

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Krasnodar Defeats France's Rennes in Champions League, Advances to Europa League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian football club Krasnodar defeated France's Rennes in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and secured participation in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa League.

The match of Group E, held in Krasnodar, ended with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Marcus Berg in the 71st minute.

With five matches played and one remaining, Krasnodar has four points, Rennes has one. Chelsea and Sevilla with 10 points each after four games will play later in the day.

In addition, Krasnodar interrupted a 17-match no-win streak of Russian clubs in the group stage of European competitions this season.

Related Topics

Football Russia France Rennes Krasnodar Chelsea Sevilla

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

1 hour ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

30 minutes ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

24 minutes ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.