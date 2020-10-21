MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian football club Krasnodar tied its debut match of the main round of the UEFA Champions League against France's Rennes.

The match of the first round of Group E, held on Tuesday in Rennes, ended with a score of 1-1.

Rennes striker Sehrou Guirassy scored from the penalty spot for the hosts on the 56th minute. The return goal was scored by Krasnodar defender Cristian Ramirez on the 59th.

In the next Champions League match, Krasnodar will host London's Chelsea on October 28, and Rennes will play away against Spain's Sevilla on the same day.