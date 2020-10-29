UrduPoint.com
Russia's Krasnodar Loses To England's Chelsea 0-4 In Home Debut In UEFA Champions League

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia's Krasnodar Loses to England's Chelsea 0-4 in Home Debut in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian football club Krasnodar lost its first home match of the main round of the UEFA Champions League against England's Chelsea.

The match of the second day of Group E, held on Wednesday in Krasnodar, ended with a score of 0-4.

Chelsea's goals were scored by Callum Hudson-Odoi (37th minute), Timo Werner (76, penalty), Hakim Ziyech (79) and Christian Pulisic (90).

In the next Champions League match, Krasnodar will face Spain's Sevilla on November 4, and Chelsea will play at home against France's Rennes on the same day.

With two games played and four remaining, Krasnodar has one point, and Chelsea has four. Sevilla and Rennes will play later in the day.

More Stories From Sports

